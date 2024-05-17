BMW attempts to give way to ambulance along BKE, unwittingly holds up traffic after stopping near barricade

BMW holds up traffic in an attempt to give way to ambulance on BKE

On Thursday (16 May), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video of an incident involving a BMW and an ambulance along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE).

The BMW attempted to give way to the oncoming ambulance but instead held up traffic by stopping near the expressway’s barricade.

Netizens have applauded the driver’s unusual method of giving way to an emergency vehicle.

BMW stops traffic to give way to ambulance

According to SGRV, the incident occurred along the BKE at 5.30pm on Wednesday (15 May).

The clip shows the BMW travelling along the furthest-right lane of the expressway, with a flashing ambulance fast approaching it.

The next lane appeared to be packed with vehicles at the time.

As the ambulance approaches the car, the BMW slows down and pulls over close to the expressway’s barricade.

This causes the string of vehicles in two lanes to come to a halt as a passing motorcyclist filters through the two lanes.

After a few seconds, the ambulance overtakes the BMW and speeds off.

Traffic then resumes as normal, after which the clip ends.

Netizens praise driver for effectively giving way

After watching the video, one Facebook commenter pointed out that stopping for an emergency vehicle is a “common practice” in other countries.

Others blamed the passing motorcyclist for causing the traffic build-up.

Overall, most commenters applauded the BMW driver for giving way to the emergency vehicle.

One Facebook user noted that the driver did the best thing they could in that traffic situation.

Meanwhile, another said that others should follow their example and practice giving way even during heavy traffic.

