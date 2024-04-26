Car refuses to give way to ambulance along CTE despite sirens & high beams

Car fails to give way to ambulance along CTE

On Thursday (25 April), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video capturing an incident between a car and an ambulance on the Central Expressway (CTE).

The clip shows the Toyota Alphard refusing to give way to the ambulance despite its flashing sirens.

Netizens have called out the driver of the Toyota for hogging the lane and disregarding the ambulance’s clear signals.

Toyota ignores ambulance’s signals, continues to block way

According to SGRV, the incident occurred along the CTE at 1.09pm on Thursday (25 April).

Dashcam footage depicts a white Toyota Alphard occupying the rightmost lane of the expressway, with an ambulance trailing closely behind

Despite the flashing sirens, the driver maintains a steady speed, seemingly oblivious to the emergency vehicle’s signals.

The caption notes that the ambulance also attempted to alert the Toyota by high-beaming.

Realising that the driver would not budge, the ambulance signals left and switches lanes to overtake the white car.

The clip then ends with a photograph of the nonchalant driver.

Netizens call out driver’s lack of care

Numerous Facebook commenters criticised the driver for his lack of concern during an emergency situation.

Others expressed bewilderment at the his apparent obliviousness to the seriousness of a flashing ambulance.

Overall, most were incensed by the driver’s “disrespectful” conduct.

According to the Singapore Police Force, failing to give way to emergency vehicles such as ambulances is a traffic offence.

Also read: Driver In M’sia Fails To Give Way To Ambulance, Patient Eventually Dies

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante – SGRV on Facebook.