Singer-songwriter Andy Lau to perform in S’pore in October 2024

Andy Lau set to perform in Singapore in October 2024

Hong Kong singer-songwriter, actor, and film producer Andy Lau will return to the Singapore stage in October this year.

The 62-year-old has listed Singapore as one of the many stops on his ‘Today…is the Day’ tour.

The exact date of the concert is yet to be announced.

Concert in October 2024

On Monday (6 May), Lau’s managing company Focus Entertainment announced the singer-songwriter’s upcoming performance in the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“Long time no see,” the Facebook caption read.

Concert and event promoter Unusual Entertainment also confirmed the news shortly after on Facebook.

Lau’s performance in October comes after his last four-day concert in Singapore in 2019.

Singapore added to Asia tour

Focus Entertainment officially announced Lau’s ‘Today… is the Day’ tour on 23 April.

The Facebook post read, “Today is a new chapter of meeting. Put down the headphones, leave the screen, look away for a long time, meet offline”.

Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Chongqing were the first cities to be revealed.

Subsequently, Macau was listed as a destination in Lau’s tour, followed by Singapore.

Specific details about the Singapore performance are yet to be announced.

