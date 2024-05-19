Seoul Climate Pass available for tourists from July, starts from S$5 for 1 day

Tourists can purchase short-term Seoul Climate Card from July

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said on 16 May that it will launch four versions of the Seoul Climate Card for tourists starting July.

Prices for foreign tourists begin at 5,000 won (S$4.97) for one day and 15,000 won (S$14.91) for five days.

The Climate Card, launched this year, offers unlimited rides on the subway and bus in Seoul.

Seoul Climate Card available for foreign tourists from July

Here are the different versions of the Climate Card that tourists can purchase:

5,000 won (S$4.97) for one day

8,000 won (S$7.95) for two days

10,000 won (S$9.94) for three days

15,000 won (S$14.91) for five days

Foreign tourists have to buy a physical card that costs 3,000 won (S$2.98).

While a mobile card is available on the T-Money app, it is only open to those with a resident registration number, foreign resident registration number, and debit or credit cards issued by Korean banks, according to Korea JoongAng Daily.

Previous users of the card can also switch to the short-term option.

Meanwhile, the T-money card for foreign tourists costs 15,000 won for one day, The Korea Herald noted. This includes a 5,000 won deposit and a 500 won service fee.

Tourists can buy the Climate card at the tourist information centres at Seoul Tourism Plaza on Cheonggyechon-ro Road in Jongno-gu District and in the Myeongdong shopping district.

You can also buy them at customer service centres at subway stations on Lines 1-8 and convenience stores near such stations, Korea.net reported.

Easier access for tourists

Deputy Seoul Mayor for City Transport Yoon Jong-Jang said: “We’ll do our best to solidify the capital’s status as a globally attractive city through the use of the Climate Card.”

The card has been in a pilot phase since 27 Jan and will run until 27 June.

As of 2 May, nearly 1.25 million passes have been sold. according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Yonhap via The Korea Herald.