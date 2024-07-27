Shanti Pereira & Ryan Lo lead 29-member S’pore contingent in Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Team Singapore ushers in 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

The 2024 Olympic Games is finally underway with the opening ceremony having taken place yesterday (26 July).

This year, each nation’s Olympians ushered in the games on boats along the River Seine in Paris, France.

Team Singapore was also among the national Olympic teams that participated in the ceremony.

Sprinter Shanti Pereira and sailor Ryan Lo led the Singapore 29-member strong contingent as flagbearers, shared the Singapore National Olympic Council on Facebook.

Shanti Pereira & Ryan Lo proud to be flag bearers

23 Singaporean athletes will compete in 11 sports all over France, including sailing in Marseille and fencing and badminton in Paris.

“It feels like a dream! It’s a huge honour to do this with Ryan. It’s a wonderful way to start my and Team Singapore’s Olympic journey. This is a moment I will always remember!” said Ms Pereira.

Ryan Lo also expressed his pride in carrying the Singapore flag.

“I feel very privileged and proud to be waving the Singapore flag alongside Shanti,” said Mr Lo.

It is a tremendous honour to be given this opportunity at such a prestigious event, and I am looking forward with excitement to be competing at my second Olympic Games.”

27-year-old Shanti Pereira is Singapore’s record-breaking star sprinter who specialises in the 100 m, 200 m, 4 x 100 m, and 4 x 400 m.

She has qualified for the women’s 100m sprint at the Paris Olympics through her 42nd in the Race to Paris ranking and is the first Singaporean to do so.

As for Ryan Lo, the 27-year-old is a top-ranked ILCA7 sailor in Asia and ranked 10th in the world. He will race as Asia’s top-ranked single-handed dinghy (ILCA7) sailor.

Also read: Shanti Pereira qualifies for 100m sprint at Paris Olympics



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore National Olympic Council on Facebook and Entertainment – Mediacorp on YouTube.