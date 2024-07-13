Shanti Pereira qualifies for 100m sprint at Paris Olympics through world ranking

Singapore’s sprint queen Shanti Pereira has qualified for the women’s 100m sprint at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

This would be the second event she will be competing in at the Olympics — she had earlier qualified for the women’s 200m event.

Ms Periera qualified for the 200m event by meeting the qualifying mark of 22.57s which the World Athletics (WA) had set.

According to the Olympics website, there are two ways athletes can qualify for athletics events at the Paris Olympics:

Meeting entry standard

Through world ranking

Ms Pereira qualified for the 100m race through her world ranking and is the first Singaporean to do so.

She emerged 42nd in the Race to Paris rankings for the 100m event, with the top 56 sprinters qualifying.

The entry standard for the women’s 100m event currently stands at 11.07s while Ms Pereira holds a national record of 11.20s, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

Aims to advance from heats

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), Ms Pereira said she aims to advance from the heats in her events.

“We will do whatever it takes to be able to get some good times at the Olympics, have fun and do our best,” she said.

The 27-year-old is currently training in Europe after sustaining a leg injury back in April.

