Kent Ridge Park & National Gallery among places in S’pore that are peaceful & quiet, say Redditors

Where does one go for some peace and quiet in a small, bustling city like Singapore?

In a recent discussion on the r/askSingapore subreddit, users shared their go-to places when they desire tranquillity.

Redditor asks where to find quiet places for alone time in S’pore

The original post, titled “Is there anywhere in Singapore I can just get some peace and quiet?”, has amassed over 200 comments.

Its originator lamented how hard it is to find places that are “serene and quiet with some nature”, for some alone time, saying:

All the parks, playgrounds, all the quiet places I once knew, all of them have so many people and it’s always noisy.

Places like East Coast Park, MacRitchie Reservoir and Henderson Waves are always bustling with people, especially on the weekends, they added.

Netizens recommend peaceful nature spots in S’pore

Many Redditors chipped in to suggest peaceful nature spots in Singapore, with a few recommending Kent Ridge Park, one of the three parks that form the Southern Ridges.

As most visitors to the Southern Ridges would head to the popular Henderson Waves, which is its highest point, Kent Ridge Park would be a fine choice away from the crowd.

Some special features of Kent Ridge Park include a dragonfly pond, war museum Reflections at Bukit Chandu Museum and a 280m-long Canopy Walk.

Another location mentioned was the Kranji War Memorial. Tucked away in Singapore’s northwest, it is a resting ground for the soldiers who perished during World War II.

Given its solemn atmosphere, this is certainly a place where one can be alone with your thoughts.

The Japanese Cemetery Park is yet another sombre and quiet place to visit, users said.

Located in Hougang, it isn’t a typical cemetery due to its zen atmosphere and brightly coloured flowers.

National Gallery & Asia Square Tower are indoor alternatives

If you are not a fan of outdoor venues due to Singapore’s heat, fret not. Some Redditors suggested indoor locations as well.

A couple of users suggested heading to the National Gallery.

As most tourists tend to remain outside the building to take photos, it’s a great place to enjoy utter silence and solitude, they said.

Asia Square Tower is another place to hide from the heat and bustle, especially during the weekends when the Central Business District is generally quieter, said one netizen.

They recommended it based on its sheltered open space with generous seating areas.

