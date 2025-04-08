2 teens in M’sia killed after performing wheelie stunt on motorcycle & crashing into another vehicle

2 teens in Malaysia die after crashing during motorcycle wheelie stunt

Two teens in Malaysia died after performing a dangerous wheelie stunt on their motorcycle and crashing into another vehicle.

The incident occurred in the town of Tumpat near Kota Bharu, at around 12.15am on 6 April.

Dashcam footage showed a car driving down a street while the two boys, riding a motorcycle, overtook it on the other side of the road.

They performed a wheelie stunt, raising the front wheel into the air as they passed by.

Shortly after, the teens collided head-on with another motorcycle travelling the other way.

The violent impact showered debris all over the street and sent all the involved riders flying off their motorcycles.

Immediately, the camcar swerved to avoid running over one of the fallen motorcyclists, with an occupant screaming loudly in shock.

Exclaiming in fear, the occupants of the camcar stopped by the nearby roadside in order to render aid.

Teens die at scene, other motorcyclist injured

The police stated that the 16- and 17-year-old teens died at the scene from head injuries. Photographs showed them lying in pools of blood.

Their bodies were taken for autopsies.

Paramedics brought the other 53-year-old motorcyclist to the hospital with serious leg wounds.

The police are currently investigating the case.

Also read: 2 M’sian teen motorcyclists die after attempting stunts at high speed

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from info.semasa on Facebook and Free Malaysia Today.