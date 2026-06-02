Warm & humid nights likely in 1st half of June, nocturnal temperatures may stay above 28°C

Warm & humid nights expected in June as the Southwest Monsoon sets in

Singapore is likely to experience warm and humid nights in the first half of June, with no relief in sight from the recent sweltering weather.

This was revealed by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a weather advisory released on Tuesday (2 June).

35°C temperatures on a few days

Temperatures may stay above 28°C on several nights over the next two weeks, MSS said.

During the day, maximum temperatures should be between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

On a few days, though, the temperature may hit around 35°C when there is less cloud coverage.

Thundery showers on some days

Thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on some days, MSS said.

But these are likely to be localised and of short duration, occurring in the late morning and early afternoon.

For this period, the total rainfall should be “below average” over most parts of the island.

Southwest Monsoon coming in early June

The drier weather is attributed to the Southwest Monsoon, which will set in over the surrounding region in early June.

The Southwest Monsoon is a generally drier season than other times of the year, and typically extends into September.

As it arrives, winds are forecast to strengthen and blow over Singapore from the southeast or southwest.

Above-average rainfall in half of S’pore, below-average over the rest

Over the second half of May, thundery showers fell over parts of the island on most afternoons.

But thundery showers and gusty winds were recorded in the pre-dawn hours and morning on a few days, due to Sumatra squalls.

Curiously, Singapore experienced a rainfall divide over the last two weeks: above-average rainfall in the east, south and southwest, but below-average rainfall in the rest of the island.

The area around Sentosa was the wettest, with 94% above-average rainfall. But the area around Jurong West recorded 34% below-average rainfall.

On 16 May, heavy thundery showers fell over many areas of Singapore in the morning, caused by regional convergence of winds.

That day, 102.4mm of rainfall was registered in Tuas South — the highest daily rainfall for the fortnight.

Highest temperature recorded in Ang Mo Kio

The daily maximum temperature went above 33°C on most days over the period, MSS said.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.7°C was recorded in Ang Mo Kio on 20 May.

Also read: El Niño expected to hit S’pore in June, warmer weather & haze risk may last till October

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Featured image adapted from ChinHooi on Canva.