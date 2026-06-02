At least 14 S’pore Airlines flights to & from Japan rescheduled due to Tropical Storm Jangmi

Other Singapore Airlines flights may also be affected by rescheduling due to Tropical Storm Jangmi

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has rescheduled at least 14 flights between Singapore and Japan due to the approaching Tropical Storm Jangmi.

Besides the flights, which operate from 2 to 3 June (Tuesday to Wednesday), other SIA flights may also be affected, the airline said in a statement on its website.

Flights between S’pore and various Japanese cities affected

According to SIA, the flights that have been rescheduled are:

SQ622, SQ623, and SQ618 between Singapore and Osaka

SQ672 and SQ671 between Singapore and Nagoya

SQ636, SQ631, SQ632, and SQ633 between Singapore and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

SQ638 and SQ637 between Singapore and Tokyo’s Narita Airport

The timing adjustments will also affect three flights between Los Angeles that transit in Narita: SQ12, which departs Singapore for Narita and onwards to Los Angeles on 3 June, and SQ11, which departs Los Angeles for Narita on 2 and 3 June and onwards to Singapore on 3 and 4 June.

Singapore Airlines to update passengers

SIA said it will contact affected passengers to inform them of the updated schedules.

Customers may request to be put on alternative flights or seek a full refund of the unused portion of their tickets.

As the situation evolves, other flights may also be affected, SIA added.

Flight status can be monitored online through SIA’s Flight Status page, it noted, apologising for any inconvenience caused.

Jangmi injures at least 16 in Japan

At least 16 people were injured and nearly 48,000 homes in Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures were affected by power cuts due to the storm, according to The Japan Times.

Kagoshima and Okinawa prefectures saw at least 15 buildings partially damaged, with roads flooded, trees felled and objects blown down.

Jangmi is expected to gradually move eastwards and then northeast along the southern coast of Honshu, dumping 150 mm of rain in the Kanto region, which includes Tokyo.

Also read: 2 SIA flights turn back in mid-air on 29 Oct due to technical issues



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @AMANETRAIN1047 on X and TBS News DIG. Photo on left for illustration purposes only.