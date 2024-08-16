2 M’sian teen motorcyclists die after attempting stunts at high speed

2 Malaysian teen motorcyclists die in collision while attempting high-speed stunts

Two Malaysian teenagers died after they collided while performing high-speed stunts on their motorcycles.

According to Sin Chew Daily, the teens, both aged 13, were attempting a wheelie, but lost control of their bikes, resulting in the head-on collision.

The fatal accident occurred at about 11.20pm on 15 Aug in Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said both teens died at the scene due to their injuries.

The police chief added that the two teens were friends from a nearby kampung.

Police chief asks parents to look after their kids more

In the statement, police chief Hafiz also highlighted a dramatic increase in the number of fatal accidents in the area. He said there were a total of seven accidents, in which 11 motorists were killed, from Jan to Aug 2024.

There were only three accidents over the same period in 2023.

He also urged parents to be more vigilant in supervising their kids. This comes after a series of illegal motorcycle street races reported across Malaysia, including two incidents involving underaged riders.

Guardians can be charged if their underage children are caught driving without a license.

“Parents can also be subject to action in accordance with Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which outlines offences involving abuse, neglect, and abandonment or exposure of children to danger,” Hafiz said, according to Malay Mail.

A conviction can result in a fine of up to RM50,000 (S$14,854), 20 years in prison, or both.

