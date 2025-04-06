Tourist in Thailand asked to take the wheel during traffic jam as taxi driver needed to go to washroom

Tourist in Thailand asked to take the wheel during traffic jam as taxi driver goes to washroom

In an incident straight out of a comedy sketch, a tourist in Bangkok was left behind the wheel of a taxi in the middle of a traffic jam — after the driver hopped out to go to the washroom and asked the tourist to take over.

The surreal moment was captured on video by the tourist himself, a DJ visiting Thailand’s capital, and quickly went viral on Instagram, racking up over 100,000 likes.

Taxi driver asks passenger to take over when nature calls

Posted on 28 March, the now-viral video shows the utterly bewildered DJ sitting in the driver’s seat of a Bangkok taxi, wearing a look of disbelief as he narrates the bizarre turn of events.

“How wild is this place?” he exclaimed, stunned.

According to him, they had been stuck in traffic for about two and a half hours when the driver finally cracked — unable to hold it in any longer, he turned to his passenger and asked him to drive.

With neither speaking the same language, the pair communicated via Google Translate, and the tourist agreed to help.

Despite being complete strangers until that day, the taxi driver trusted his passenger with the vehicle and ran off in search of a toilet.

Tourist actually gets to drive through traffic

As he continued to sit in traffic, the man could not believe the situation he was in. After multiple facepalms and laughs, he even said he’d send his girlfriend a selfie showing himself driving in Bangkok just to see what she would think.

Left in charge of the taxi, the tourist initially stayed put. But when traffic started to move, he had no choice — either hold up the jammed road, or actually drive the car.

With reality now setting in, the man began to contemplate the many questions he now faced.

“Where’s the taxi driver?” he wondered. “Will he find me again?”

He said he could not have just left the car still after other cars began to move. But now that he is several hundred metres away from where his driver had left to search for a washroom, he laughed as he wondered just how the driver would find him again.

“It’s actually in Bangkok,” he said while laughing at the absurdity of the situation.

Tourist reunites with driver

Eventually, the vehicle grinds to another halt in traffic. The tourist calmly pulls the handbrake and puts it in neutral, still processing the situation.

Fortunately, his driver managed to find him a while later.

“Thank you!” the driver told his passenger as he got back into his seat.

“What a story!” the tourist said as he continued to laugh in disbelief.

