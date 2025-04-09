Lion dance performer seen cursing during argument in Punggol, troupe says he reacted in self-defence

Lion dance performer tried to protect other members during cursing incident, says troupe

A viral video showing a lion dance performer shouting and cursing at a woman has prompted backlash from netizens.

The troupe he belongs to later explained that there was more to the video and that the man responded in self-defence.

Lion dance performer seen cursing at woman who screamed back

The nine-second clip, posted by TikTok user @liondancelover on Sunday (6 April), showed the man dressed in lion dance uniform yelling at a woman off-camera.

As he uttered vulgarities at her, the woman screamed back equally aggressively as they appeared to challenge each other while others pulled them away.

The OP said this took place outside SAFRA Punggol.

Netizens criticised the man’s actions, leading some to even criticise the whole lion dance scene in Singapore as a whole.

Video portrayed only one perspective: Troupe

The man was identified by netizens as a member of NamYang Lion Dance Centre Singapore.

In response to the video, NamYang posted a statement on Instagram on Monday (7 April), saying it “does not accurately portray the full context” and represented only one perspective.

It explained that the altercation took place during a lion dance competition at One Punggol on Sunday when a couple and their daughter arrived at about 10.30am.

They then allegedly caused “a disturbance with one of our female members due to personal matters”.

The family fled the scene after the police got involved, only to return three hours later to further provoke members. This, the troupe said, nearly led to violence.

The performer seen in the video purportedly reacted “in self-defence when the couple attempted to escalate matters”, it added.

The situation was resolved when the troupe leader intervened.

Lion dance performer ‘deeply apologetic & regretful’ over cursing incident

NamYang said that the member involved “felt deeply apologetic and regretful” for his outburst and admitted he had “acted rashly” in trying to protect other members.

Its statement also said that the viral video was believed to have been posted by the couple’s daughter.

In the post, the troupe shared screenshots of news articles on an earlier incident involving a couple that was charged for disrupting a lion dance competition at a community centre in July 2023.

52-year-old Lim Sok Lay and 60-year-old Cheang Eng Hock were accused of pouring coffee on a lion dance costume, with Lim also kicking the lion’s head, reported The Straits Times.

Lim is also accused of hitting a man’s neck with her hand.

At the time of their alleged offences, their 25-year-old son was a lion dance performer and was taking part in the competition.

Lion dance troupe files police report

Namyang said that they had lodged a police report regarding “false allegations” and were prepared to take further legal action if necessary.

It will fully cooperate with the authorities, it added.

The troupe also thanked its supporters.

Featured image adapted from @liondancelover8 on TikTok.