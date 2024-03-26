S’pore couple charged with mischief for disrupting lion dance contest & pouring coffee on costume

Couple charged after disrupting lion dance contest in Clementi

A couple has been charged for disrupting a lion dance contest in Clementi in July last year.

They had allegedly barged into a competition that their son’s troupe was participating in at West Coast Community Centre.

The performer’s parents were accused of kicking a lion’s head and shoving other members of the troupe.

Parents caused scene at lion dance contest

On 29 July 2023, 51-year-old Lim Sok Lay and 59-year-old Cheang Eng Hock disrupted their son’s lion dance performance at West Coast Community Centre at around 4pm.

Their son and his troupe were setting up for their performance in the Ngee Ann City National Lion Dance Championship when he heard his parents yelling.

Judges and troupe members tried to de-escalate the situation, but the couple continued shouting and shoving people.

The mother reportedly even kicked a lion’s head that was on the ground.

In addition, the pair was accused of pouring coffee on a lion costume, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Lim also allegedly hit a man’s neck.

Police officers arrived at the scene shortly after and arrested the couple for causing a public nuisance.

Charged eight months later

According to ST, the couple was charged on Monday (25 March) for their actions.

Cheang was charged with one count of committing an act of mischief and another of being a public nuisance.

His wife faced similar charges but was also handed two additional counts of using criminal force on others.

One involved an incident during the contest and the other had to do with a separate case elsewhere.

Their cases have been adjourned to 17 April.

If convicted of mischief, the couple could be fined and jailed for up to two years each.

Should Lim be convicted of using criminal force, she could be sentenced to up to three months’ jail and fined up to S$1,500.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.

