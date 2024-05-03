DBS & POSB users faced e-banking disruptions on 2 May evening, services restored within hours

DBS and POSB customers experience e-banking disruptions on 2 May

DBS and POSB customers had difficulties accessing digital banking services on Thursday (2 May) evening due to a disruption.

The e-banking services were gradually restored within hours — all affected services were up and running by 8.03pm.

In a statement on Facebook, DBS apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused and thanked them for their patience.

Customers face e-banking disruptions

Reports from tracking website Downdetector revealed disruptions to DBS’ e-banking services from about 5.45pm on Thursday (2 May).

Numerous DBS and POSB customers received alerts from their respective banks regarding the disruptions.

The message acknowledged the disruption and reassured customers that the issue was being resolved.

At 6.55pm, the bank took to Facebook to acknowledge the disruptions to DBS and POSB’s digibank Online and Mobile, as well as DBS PayLah!.

“We have identified the issue and have activated measures to recover the services,” the statement read.

DBS and POSB customers were still able to use their credit and debit cards to make payments. They were also able to access ATMs.

Wealth clients were advised to contact their relationship managers to place trades while Vickers and mTrading customers were asked to contact the DBS Vickers hotline for support.

DBS also apologised and assured customers that their monies and deposits were safe despite the disruption.

Disruptions resolved within hours

In a subsequent update at 8.16pm, DBS announced that DBS and POSB digibank online and mobile services were back to normal as of 8pm.

The bank provided a final update at 9.10pm, revealing that DBS Paylah! services were up and running as of 8.03pm.

“Thank you for your patience and we apologise for the inconvenience caused,” the post read.

The recent interruption to e-banking services comes after DBS’ series of digital disruptions in 2023, prompting the bank to put in place a roadmap to improve technology resilience.

