Man in Thailand kills ex-girlfriend & Good Samaritan who was helping her escape

Woman and Good Samaritan who helped her killed by ex-boyfriend by ramming car into them

A 32-year-old man in Surin, Thailand, has been arrested after deliberately ramming his car into his ex-girlfriend and a Good Samaritan who tried to help her, resulting in their deaths on Monday (8 June).

Initially thought to be an accident, police confirmed that the incident was a premeditated double murder after reviewing dashcam and in-cabin footage.

Suspect accelerates to 140km/h to hit victims

Police revealed that Anon (name transliterated from Thai) intentionally used his sedan to target a fleeing motorcyclist, killing 32-year-old Ms Thidarat, his ex-girlfriend, and 28-year-old Mr Natthanon, who had stopped to help her.

According to Khaosod, Anon earlier confronted Ms Thidarat at the hotel where she worked as a cashier. Both then left in a black MG car, with Ms Thidarat behind the wheel.

However, the pair, who were travelling in the same vehicle, engaged in an argument.

Ms Thidarat then exited the car when she realised Anon was armed with a knife.

Mr Natthanon, an employee at the Surin Provincial Electricity Authority, allowed her to ride his motorcycle to safety — only to be struck deliberately.

The footage captured Anon chasing the fleeing victim and accelerating his car up to 140km/h before striking the motorcycle.

Ex-girlfriend killed on site, motorcyclist dies at hospital

Ms Thidarath was reportedly killed at the scene, while Mr Natthanon succumbed to his injuries at Surin Hospital.

Anon also sustained injuries in the collision and was initially treated at the hospital.

Both the MG sedan and the Yamaha motorcycle were found severely damaged at the site.

Suspect has history of assault

Investigations confirmed that Anon and Ms Thidarat were previously in a relationship.

According to Matichon, Ms Thidarat had filed a police report against Anon on 24 May for prior assault.

Police believe jealousy and obsessive behaviour motivated the killings.

Anon was sober during the attack, with a blood-alcohol test confirming he acted with calculated intent.

Police also conducted a background check, revealing a history of violent behaviour.

Good Samaritan to be wed in 2027

Mr Natthanon’s death has shaken the local community, with officials noting his selflessness in trying to protect a stranger.

It was also revealed that he had been planning to marry his long-term girlfriend in Jan 2027.

The police have personally extended condolences to his family and vowed to pursue the case to the fullest extent of the law.

Meanwhile, Anon will be transferred to the secure medical ward of Surin Provincial Prison once stable.

He faces multiple premeditated murder charges and asset-freeze orders while investigations continue.

Also read: Woman in Thailand allegedly rams husband with car & stamps on him, claims he was abusive



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Featured image adapted from Thairath on YouTube.