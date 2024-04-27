Education fair at City Hall has pros to answer all your overseas uni application questions

AECC Study Abroad Education Fair is your chance to find out more about universities in the US, UK & more

For many, studying and living abroad would be a dream come true. After all, it is a valuable opportunity to embark on new adventures, as well as to broaden your horizons and discover yourself.

But hey, it’s not all about the thrill ride — it can also be a springboard to an epic career. Just take it from Singapore’s next Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who attended American universities.

Of course, the prospect of being a foreign student can be as daunting as it is exciting, especially if it’s your first rodeo outside of Singapore.

If you can relate, fret not because you’ll get to have all your burning questions answered — and more — at AECC’s Study Abroad Education Fair on 5 May.

This is your chance to speak to consultants for more information and get assistance with your university application and other nitty-gritty details.

Explore over 50 institutions from 5 countries

Each institution, city, and country offers a different experience. Depending on what you want to study, you might also lean towards universities that are renowned in a particular field.

If you aren’t sure what step to take next in your journey, let us introduce you to the AECC Study Abroad Education Fair. We’re talking about more than 50 institutions from these five countries under one roof:

United States (US)

United Kingdom (UK)

Australia

New Zealand

Ireland

For those of you keen on studying in Ireland, this is an unmissable opportunity as Education Ireland will be part of the event.

The consortium is notable for representing Ireland’s premier higher education institutions, including famous institutions such as the University of Galway and Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin.

Other top unis you can check out are:

University of Sydney, Australia

University of New South Wales, Australia

RMIT University, Australia

University of Sheffield, England

University of Dundee, Scotland

Whether you’re still undecided on where you want to study or already have a shortlist in mind, this is your chance to squash any pesky doubts and uncertainties as you sit down for a one-on-one session with university representatives.

Free assistance from initial consultations to pre-departure

When it comes to a life-changing experience like studying abroad, it’s only natural to have a ton of questions.

Fortunately, the forthcoming education fair promises a forum for clarity.

Helmed by seasoned consultants from AECC, the education consultation agency that’s organising the event, attendees can look forward to bespoke guidance from their initial consultation to the pre-departure briefing.

That’s not all — consultants will be on deck to dish out tips on snagging scholarships and sorting out your accommodation abroad.

The latter will come in handy if you have your sights set on Australia since there is now a shortage of student lodgings there.

Sometimes, questions or worries might pop up later down the road. If that happens, just book a follow-up sesh with your consultant, who will be there to guide you from your very first meeting till before you jet off. Easy peasy.

In short, these consultants are your go-to squad for making the leap to being a foreign student feel like a breeze.

Waiver of application fees for selected universities

We won’t sugarcoat things: studying abroad can be a pricey endeavour. Thankfully, you might be able to save a bit of money when you submit your application at the education fair.

AECC is tossing out the usual application fees for Australian universities, which can set you back a good A$100 (S$88) to A$130 (S$114).

Do note that this waiver’s up for grabs on a case-by-case and first come first served basis, so you better hustle and get in early to snag it.

Oh, and just a heads up: consultation and application fees are still in play for unis in the other four countries.

That said, all on-the-spot applicants can take home cool swag like water bottles and laptop sleeves. So remember to bring all your relevant documents — your results, certificates, the works — to streamline the process.

Couldn’t make up your mind about where to apply? It’s okay. You still get a welcome goodie bag upon registration.

Pre-register for AECC Study Abroad Education Fair to skip event day queues

With such a wide selection of universities to explore, long queues are expected on the day of the fair.

Psst, what if we told you there’s a way those pesky lines? Just be an early bird and pre-register on the event page right here.

Once you’re all signed up, just breeze through check-in at the counter, grab a floor map, and you’re good to go.

No rush, though — registration stays open till the day of the fair on 5 May, so you’re covered as long as you hop on board by then.

On the other hand, walk-in attendees may have to brace themselves for a bit of a wait as they’ll need to queue before scanning a QR code to register, which may take an additional five minutes or so. So yes, we recommend registering beforehand.

With that, here are all the essential deets about the AECC Study Abroad Education Fair to take note of before heading down:



AECC Study Abroad Education Fair

Address: Level 4: Indiana, Minto & Mercury, Raffles City Convention Centre, 80 Bras Basah Road, Singapore 189560

Date: 5 May 2024

Time: 1pm – 5pm

Nearest MRT station: City Hall

For more information, visit the event page and don’t forget to follow AECC on Instagram or TikTok to stay in the loop with all the latest happenings.

Having the right guidance is key to making studying abroad a reality

No doubt about it: the checklist before jetting off as a foreign student can seem never-ending.

But fear not — you’re not navigating this wild ride solo. Not when you’ve got seasoned experts in your corner, ready to guide you through every twist and turn.

With their sage advice, a dash of research, and some savvy planning, you’ll be well on your way to kickstarting what could very well be one of the best chapters of your life.

