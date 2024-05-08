‘I swear I didn’t take a bite’: Woman amused by RM5.90 tau huay portion from JB eatery

Woman in JB shocked by takeaway tau huay portion from eatery

A woman in Johor Bahru (JB) was left bewildered after paying RM5.90 (S$1.70) for takeaway tau huay, a popular beancurd dessert in Singapore and Malaysia.

Due to the meagre portions, she remarked that she felt as though she had purchased the container with the beancurd thrown in for free as an afterthought.

The takeaway container itself cost RM1 (S$0.30).

Beancurd doesn’t even fill half the container

China Press reported that the woman was having lunch at an unnamed eatery in JB and helped to order some tau huay to go for her friends.

To her shock, the amount she received was far less than she expected.

In images she shared on Facebook, the tofu pudding doesn’t even come close to reaching the halfway mark of the containers.

According to the woman, she had to reassure her friend while passing over the tau huay that she hadn’t sneakily sampled some of the food.

Throughout the ordering process, the store reiterated that the container incurred an additional RM1 charge.

Thus, the woman felt like what she bought was the container, not the beancurd itself.

Netizens bemused at portion size

Those who saw the portions were bemused, to say the least.

One netizen humorously suggested that the eatery should have opted for a shallower container to create the illusion of a fuller serving of tau huay.

Another commenter urged the woman to reveal the eatery’s name, criticising them as “black-hearted” for charging such a high price for such a small portion.

Many pointed out that they could easily find larger servings at more reasonable prices elsewhere in JB.

Others even advised the woman to file a report with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living regarding the matter.

