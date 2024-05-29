17-year-old boy gifted a Mercedes Benz & S$2,800 after scoring 6As in M’sian O-Level exams

Teenage boy receives Mercedes Benz & S$2,800 for good exam scores

Parents would often give their kids gifts to celebrate their achievements, including scoring well in exams.

However, Malaysian entrepreneur and influencer Liana Rosli took it a step further by gifting her teenage son a brand-new Mercedes Benz and a RM10,000 (S$2,800) cheque.

17-year-old Faris scored 6As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), a national exam for secondary school students in Malaysia that’s equivalent to Singapore’s O-Levels.

The exam results were released on Monday (27 May).

Teen could not believe gifts for scoring well on exam

In the video posted by Ms Rosli on Instagram on 28 May, she is shown giving her son Faris the keys to his new grey Mercedes Benz.

Then, she handed him a cheque of RM10,000 (S$2,800).

The gifts were given in celebration of her son scoring 6As in his secondary school national exams.

In the video, the boy could be seen looking at the cheque in disbelief.

The proud mom responds to her son, saying “just take it”, adding that his achievements were greater to her than the gifts.

The boy’s face then fills with elation and he gives his mom a hug and a peck on the cheek.

Teen credits mum for good exam results

Faris also shared the video on his Instagram with a sweet caption thanking his mum for her constant support.

“Without your prayers and blessings, I would not have gotten good results for SPM,” he wrote.

Faris also added: “You are everything to me, your love is invaluable and nothing can replace it.”

