Woman tries jumping off bridge in M’sia, motorcyclists stop and rescue her

Woman tries jumping off bridge in Malaysia, motorcyclists stop her

A woman attempted to jump off the Senai-Desaru Highway overpass into the Johor River.

Fortunately, three men passing by on their motorcycles saw the woman and stopped to rescue her.

According to Oriental Daily News, the incident happened on Sunday (21 July) afternoon.

Since then, photos and videos of the event have circulated on social media.

Passersby stepped forward to help woman

In a 21-second video, three men were seen frantically trying to pull the woman up as she sat on the edge of the bridge.

Despite their efforts, the woman tried to break free and jump, reported Oriental Daily News.

Several other road users also noticed the commotion and stepped forward to help.

They tried to persuade the woman to abandon her thoughts of suicide.

Other women comfort her following rescue

Fortunately, the passers-by succesfully rescued the woman.

After pulling the woman up, several other women came forward to comfort her as she sat on the side of the road.

Many netizens also commented on the Facebook post saying that, even though they did not know what the woman was going through, they hoped she would not give up on her life.

If you or anyone you know is in need of support, these are some hotlines to call:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

There is also a list of international helplines here.

However, call 24-hour emergency medical services if someone you know is at immediate risk.

Featured image adapted from Orang Kota – Tinggi on Facebook