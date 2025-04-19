S’porean arrested with 4.7kg of heroin in car at Woodlands Checkpoint, drugs & vapes found at home

S’porean man arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint attempted to smuggle drugs in M’sian-registered car: CNB

A Singaporean has been arrested after being found with 4.703kg of heroin while attempting to enter via the Woodlands Checkpoint.

In a news release on Saturday (19 April), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said drugs and vapes were also found in his home.

Drugs found on man who arrived in car at Woodlands Checkpoint on 16 April

The 41-year-old man arrived in a Malaysian-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday (16 April) evening, CNB said.

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers noticed the passenger behaving suspiciously, so they directed the car for enhanced checks.

After a search, the officers found a slab of 10 tablets on him. They were believed to be controlled drugs.

4.703kg of heroin found among other drugs in car at Woodlands Checkpoint

CNB officers were alerted, and further checks were conducted on the man and the car.

A bag on the car’s floorboard was found to contain about:

4,703g of heroin

3,288g of cannabis

1,613g of ‘Ice’

1,000 Erimin-5 tablets

Cash was also seized, comprising:

S$689.60

RM1,709 (S$508)

1,000 Thai baht (S$40)

More drugs seized at man’s residence in Woodlands

After the man was arrested, CNB took him to his residence in the vicinity of Woodlands Drive the next morning.

During a search of the premises, more drugs were seized, comprising about:

307g of ketamine

172g of ‘Ice’

99g of Ecstasy

numerous vape devices suspected to contain controlled drugs

The total amount of drugs seized is worth more than S$845,500, CNB estimated.

They could potentially feed the addiction of about 3,730 abusers for a week.

Death penalty for trafficking more than 15g of ‘pure heroin’

CNB said it’s an offence under Section 7 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973 to import or export drugs to or from Singapore.

Offenders may face the death penalty when convicted of importing or exporting:

more than 15g of diamorphine/’pure heroin’

more than 250g of methamphetamine, 0r

more than 500g of cannabis

ICA will keep on working with CNB to prevent drugs from being smuggled across Singapore’s borders, CNB said.

Security checks at our checkpoints will also continue to stop smugglers from bringing in undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contrabands.

