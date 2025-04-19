26-year-old S’porean dies in motorcycle accident in Thailand, believed to have skidded on wet road

Singaporean dies in Thailand after motorcycle skids at bend in road

A 26-year-old Singaporean man has died in a motorcycle accident while riding with three others across Thailand.

In a Facebook post on Friday (18 April), the police in Yala Province said he lost control of his vehicle and skidded.

Motorcycle ridden by Singaporean slams into truck on Thailand road

Footage of the accident posted on Facebook, taken by a truck at 2.47pm on Thursday (17 April), showed the motorcycle skidding sideways as it rounded a bend in the road.

It then slammed into the truck’s bonnet, causing it to veer to the left side of the road.

Photos shared by the police showed the Singapore-registered motorcycle lying damaged on the wet road, with debris lying around it.

The truck also sustained significant damage, with its entire bumper wrecked due to the impact.

Singaporean died on the scene after motorcycle accident: Thailand police

The local police said the Singaporean died at the scene.

The accident could have been caused by the deterioration of the motorcycle’s tyres and the slippery road surface due to the rain, according to preliminary investigations.

Another motorcyclist had crashed into the back of the truck as it was unable to avoid it in time, reported Shin Min Daily News.

There were 21 traffic accidents in the area over the past week from 11 to 17 April, the police added.

They resulted in 23 injuries and one fatality.

Deceased was travelling through Thailand with 3 other young riders

In another Facebook post on Thursday, a Thai motorcyclist named Smith Graffy said he had met the Singaporean, who was travelling through Thailand in a group of four young riders who were all below 35 years old.

He also posted a photo of the same Singapore-registered motorcycle before it got into the accident, together with three other motorcycles.

He said he was shocked to hear of the motorcyclist’s death and conveyed his condolences.

Featured image adapted from Yala provincial police on Facebook.