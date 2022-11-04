S’porean Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With Trailer In Phuket, Pillion Suffers Internal Bleeding

Singaporean Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With Trailer In Phuket On 3 Nov

While riding on a hilly road in Phuket, a Singaporean motorcyclist lost control of his bike and collided head-on with a trailer.

The unfortunate incident claimed the 29-year-old’s life.

His pillion, also a Singaporean, was reported to have suffered internal bleeding.

Singaporean motorcyclist travelled on opposite lane before colliding with trailer

According to Bangkok Post, the truck driver recounted seeing the rider travelling in the opposite lane before losing control of his motorcycle at a curve section of the road.

The rider then collided head-on with the six-wheeler truck. The impact reportedly killed the 29-year-old Singaporean instantly.

The incident took place at about 11.45am on Thursday (3 Nov), in the Kathu district of Phuket.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a red motorcycle lying on the road next to a truck. Both vehicles had Phuket licence plates.

The female pillion on the bike – a 29-year-old Singaporean lady – suffered internal bleeding. Paramedics promptly conveyed her to a local hospital.

In response to The Straits Times’ (ST) queries, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) shared that it was in contact with local authorities and will continue rendering assistance to the affected Singaporean families.

The ministry also expressed its condolences to the bereaved family and wished the injured pillion a smooth recovery.

Featured image adapted from Bangkok Post.