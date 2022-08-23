S’porean Woman Hospitalised For Food Poisoning & Covid-19 After Eating Dancing Shrimp In Phuket

Woman Tries Dancing Shrimp In Phuket, Gets Food Poisoning & Hospitalised

When overseas, it’s common for travellers to embark on culinary adventures to savour some of the local delicacies.

That’s what one Singaporean TikToker did on her recent six-day trip to Phuket, Thailand. However, she might have been a little too adventurous, at least for her stomach’s liking.

After trying out some famous live shrimp at a night market, she and her travel companion could not stop vomiting.

Eventually, she admitted herself to a hospital after being diagnosed with food poisoning and unluckily, Covid-19 at the same time.

Woman tries dancing shrimp at Phuket night market

On Sunday (21 Aug), the Singaporean woman shared a TikTok video about what happened during her six-day vacation in Phuket with her travel companion.

The first scene of the video showed her eating the popular Thai live shrimp, better known as dancing shrimp, at Chillva Night Market.

It seemed to be a positive experience and she shared that the shrimp tasted “not bad”.

Gets food poisoning after consuming dancing shrimp

But things took a turn the night after trying out the delicacy. Both she and her friend began vomiting in the middle of the night and had diarrhoea.

She shared that this continued for about six hours. At about 2am, she was still sitting on the porcelain throne puking.

Eventually, both women found out that they had gotten food poisoning. To make things worse, both of them also tested positive for Covid-19.

In the comments section, the TikToker said that this was probably because she has a “weak stomach”. She went on to add that “some food is meant for Thai people to eat only”.

Hours later, she shared that she was about to admit to the hospital.

Netizens say it’s best to avoid raw food overseas

Dancing shrimp is a popular Thai dish comprising fresh live shrimp marinated in chilli, fish sauce, and lime. It is often served by street vendors.

Some netizens commented that consuming the dish will surely result in diarrhoea. After all, not everyone is suitable to eat such food.

Another netizen said that in places with little food handling controls, it might be better not to eat too much raw food.

Others found the humour in the unfortunate situation, saying it felt as if the woman lucked out, striking both the first and second 4D prize by getting food poisoning and Covid-19.

According to AsiaOne, to minimise the risk of food poisoning while travelling, it’s best to consume thoroughly cooked food, avoid unpasteurised dairy products, and stick to boiled or bottled water only.

It is also advisable for travellers to bring medication along in the event of food poisoning.

While self-medication can help with food poisoning, it is advisable to seek medical attention if the symptoms persist for 24 to 36 hours.

Wishing them a speedy recovery

Trying out local delicacies, however outlandish, is part and parcel of travelling for many adventurous travellers. But sometimes, it can result in unfortunate circumstances.

So the next time you’re travelling, it’s perhaps best to be discerning about the food you consume.

MS News wishes both of them a speedy recovery and a safe trip back home.

Featured image adapted from @user818391963 on TikTok.