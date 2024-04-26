M’sian boy with cancer gets to ride in a Lamborghini after mother makes online appeal

Brother of M’sian boy with cancer was excited when he saw Lamborghini on the road

A Malaysian boy suffering from cancer had the perfect respite from his illness when he and his siblings got to ride in a Lamborghini.

This came after his brother saw the luxury car on the road and was so excited that he wanted to ride in it.

His mother thus made an appeal online to get in touch with its owner to fulfil the boy’s dream.

Boy sees Lamborghini on the road & wants to ride in it

On Tuesday (23 April), a mother’s appeal was shared in the Orang Wangsa Maju Facebook group, a community page for residents of the Wangsa Maju constituency in Kuala Lumpur.

She said her eight-year-old son had seen a lemon-yellow Lamborghini on the road on 18 April and it made him very excited.

He insisted on taking photos of the car even though it was raining heavily, she added.

He has expressed a wish to ride in the car, and she’s thus asking netizens for help to get in touch with the car’s owner.

Friend of Lamborghini owner alerts him, finds out brother of boy has cancer

While this may have seemed like a tall order at first, the appeal was seen by Mr Mikael Hidayat, who happened to know the Lamborghini’s owner.

He related what happened next in a Facebook post on Wednesday (24 April), saying he told his friend about the boy.

They agreed to meet the mother and her children the night before, on 23 April, to fulfil the boy’s dream.

When the family arrived, there were three children — the eight-year-old boy and his older brother and sister.

While it was the eight-year-old who wanted to see the car up close, his brother is a car enthusiast too, Mr Hidayat said.

The mother then revealed that the brother was suffering from leukaemia and undergoing treatment in hospital.

As she didn’t know how to make their dream come true, she resorted to appealing to netizens.

Boy & brother with cancer took ride in Lamborghini

The Lamborghini’s owner then decided that the three children would be taken for a ride in his car.

After a meal at a Thai steamboat eatery, he took them for a spin. The kids had a “happy and excited” look on their faces after they came back.

The boys also had chances to take photos and selfies with the vehicle.

A look at the smiles on their faces shows how much this meant to them.

Owner bids emotional farewell to family

The Lamborghini owner was later recorded in a TikTok video waving to the family as they left.

The encounter might have touched the man greatly, judging from his wide grin and thumbs-up to the camera.

He also appeared to be tearing up slightly as he wiped something from his eye.

Mr Hidayat mused that a mother would find a way to fulfil her child’s dream no matter how impossible it is.

He also felt that helping them might be a small matter for us, but it may mean a lot to others, even if they’re people you don’t know.

Finally, he wondered:

It didn’t rain, it didn’t blow, why did “dust” suddenly get into this friend’s eyes?

Featured image adapted from Orang Wangsa Maju on Facebook.