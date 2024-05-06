‘I Not Stupid 3’ will be released on 6 June, 22 years after first movie

‘I Not Stupid 3’ will be released on 6 June with new cast of child actors

Local director Jack Neo is most commonly associated with two of his most iconic films: “Money No Enough” and “I Not Stupid”.

While he released the third instalment of “Money No Enough” earlier this year, it turns out he had another sequel in store in the same year — “I Not Stupid 3”, which will be released on 6 June.

It will hit cinemas 22 years after the first film in the series.

Producers announce 6 June release of ‘I Not Stupid 3’

The release of “I Not Stupid 3” was announced on Facebook by producers mm2 Entertainment and J Team Productions on Monday (6 May), a month before.

They also shared a brand-new music video of theme song “Useful Person” (有用的人).

It was fittingly sung by the movie’s young cast who will be taking over from the children of the previous two movies who are all grown up now.

Sharing the video on Facebook, Neo asked viewers whether they remembered the song. He said he got the child actors to sing it this time round and they gave it a “different feel”.

Children go through familiar experiences in new movie

In the music video, which contains clips from the movie, it’s apparent that the kids will go through familiar stressful childhood experiences, like collecting exam results.

Happier scenes involve them interacting with friends, parents and teachers.

The video also gave us our first look at heartthrob Glenn Yong in his first role as a teacher.

Cast sourced from video auditions last year

Besides Yong, “I Not Stupid 3” will feature Terence Cao, Patricia Mok, Collin Chee, Jae Liew and Xixi Lim in its adult cast, according to a livestreamed cast announcement made by Neo in June 2023.

The child actors include Zhou Yuchen, Goh Wee-Ann, Jiang Songheng, and Huang Zhiyang.

They were the result of an audition process that started in May last year, with Neo inviting child and adult actors to submit video auditions.

After the cast was settled, the movie’s lensing ceremony was held in June.

First ‘I Not Stupid’ movie released 22 years ago

The first “I Not Stupid” movie was released in 2002 — some 22 years ago — and was not only successful commercially but also culturally significant.

It spawned a sequel, “I Not Stupid Too”, in 2006.

The movies were popular as they shone the spotlight on Singapore’s education system and parents who pressured their children over their exam results.

‘Money No Enough 3’ ranked No. 6 in box office for local movies

Neo has a knack for producing movies that resonate with the local audience, which explains why “Money No Enough 3”, released in February, made S$4.875 million at the local box office as of 17 April.

That figure meant that it surpassed “Money No Enough 2” at the box office, said J Team Productions — no mean feat in the age of streaming.

“Money No Enough 3” is now ranked No. 10 among Asian movies in Singapore and No. 6 among local movies here.

Considering how “I Not Stupid 3” is an equally classic franchise, we can expect it to have the same success.

