Jack Neo Accepting Video Auditions For ‘I Not Stupid 3’, Post Them Online By 15 May

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Hopefuls May Post Video Auditions For ‘I Not Stupid 3’ On Instagram, Facebook Or TikTok

While local director Jack Neo has been entertaining Singaporeans with his big-screen offerings for decades, one of his best-known works is the 2002 classic “I Not Stupid”.

The movie was so well-received that it spawned a sequel “I Not Stupid Too” in 2006.

17 years after that, Neo is now producing the third film in the series, “I Not Stupid 3”.

He’s searching for aspiring actors to be in it, and currently accepting video auditions.

‘I Not Stupid 3’ will centre around 4 children

The new movie was announced by Neo in a press statement on Monday (8 May), without revealing any production details and release dates.

However, he was quoted as saying by The Straits Times (ST) that “I Not Stupid 3” will centre around four children.

He hoped that through the learning process of the young protagonists, parents “can learn to connect better with their children” by letting them become “the best versions of themselves”.

They can do that, he indicated, by focusing on their children’s other talents besides academic achievements only.

Neo looking for new faces for ‘I Not Stupid 3’

It seems Neo is looking for new faces to play these four protagonists, as well as other roles.

On Monday (8 May) afternoon, Neo said in a Facebook post that he needed child and adult actors of both genders.

He invited the public, including “new immigrants from all countries”, to watch a live stream that night for more details.

Video auditions being accepted till 15 May

Later in the night, his production company J Team Productions revealed on Facebook that they’re inviting aspiring actors to submit video auditions from now till 15 May, 11.59pm.

All they have to do is upload their audition video — which should be from 30 seconds to 1 minute long — on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.

To get their attention, they will have to add the hashtag #inotstupid3 and #小孩不笨3, as well as tag J Team Productions (@jteamsg) and MM2 Entertainment (@mm2singapore) on Facebook or Instagram.

Young actors should be aged from 8-14

More details about the audition videos were also released.

Firstly, young actors will need to be between eight and 14 years old, of either gender.

In the video, they can act out one of three different scenarios that involve:

exposing an exam cheat consoling a friend being scolded for failing an exam

They may also create their own scenario.

Adults should be mothers in their 30s to 50s

As for the adults, they’re looking for “mothers from various countries”. They should be aged from their mid-30s to 50s.

The scenarios they can act out involve:

scolding their child for poor academic performance being overly indulgent to their child’s demands expressing to their child the difficulties of being a single parent

They may also create their own scenario.

Applicants may also want to watch Neo’s 45 min-long live stream on Monday night to find out more about his casting requirements.

‘I Not Stupid’ films were about academic pressure on children

“I Not Stupid” films one and two were not only successful commercially, but also culturally significant.

That’s because they shone the spotlight on Singapore’s education system and parents who pressure their children over their exam results.

Though 17 years have passed since the second movie, it seems these issues are still relevant, as the third instalment will reportedly focus on the current education system.

Neo has a knack for producing movies that resonate with the local audience, including “Ah Boys To Men” and “Ah Girls Go Army”.

Thus, we can almost guarantee that “I Not Stupid 3” will be a must-watch for many Singaporeans, so those who want to become famous overnight should post their auditions soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 8world.entlife on Instagram and Singapore International Film Festival – SGIFF on Facebook.