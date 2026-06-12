Woman sent to hospital after being trapped under taxi in Chinatown, cabby assisting investigations

SCDF rescues woman from under taxi after accident in Chinatown

A 65-year-old woman was sent to the hospital on Wednesday (10 June) after an accident in Chinatown that caused her to be trapped under a taxi.

Footage of the incident posted on Threads showed several Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel attempting to extricate the woman from under the vehicle.

Several rescuers try to get woman out from under taxi

The woman, who was wearing a white T-shirt, was in an upright position, but her legs appeared to be stuck under the blue ComfortDelGro taxi.

Rescuers peered under the chassis to get a better look at how they could get her out.

At one point, two of them were seen placing an implement under the front-left wheel of the taxi.

The netizen who posted the video said it was recorded at 10.05am on Wednesday at the junction of Keong Saik Road and Kreta Ayer Road.

He claimed that the taxi had moved suddenly, causing the woman’s foot to get caught and lower body to be stuck.

Woman sits on gurney after being rescued

Later, the video cut to the woman already rescued and sitting on a gurney.

Paramedics were attending to her.

Near the taxi, an SCDF personnel conversed with a man who appeared to be the cabby.

They took out their phones, possibly to exchange contract details.

Woman was taxi passenger: Police

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 10.05am on 10 June.

It took place along Keong Saik Road in the direction of Craig Road, and involved a taxi and a passenger.

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that it found a person trapped under a car and rescued them using hydraulic rescue equipment.

The passenger, a 65-year-old woman, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

SCDF conveyed her to Singapore General Hospital, it said.

Cabby assisting investigations

A 67-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations, SPF noted.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to ComforDelGro for more information.

Also read: 71-year-old woman hit by taxi in Chinatown, cabby assisting with police investigations

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Featured image adapted from lingthiampoh7382 on Threads.