71-year-old woman hit by taxi in Chinatown, cabby assisting with police investigations

Elderly woman sent to hospital after being hit by taxi in Chinatown

An elderly woman has been sent to hospital after being hit by a taxi in Chinatown.

A video posted on by ROADS.sg Facebook page on Friday (3 Jan) showed the aftermath of the accident, with a Comfort taxi and ambulance stopped at a busy intersection in front of the Furama City Centre Hotel.

Woman seen lying on Chinatown road in front of taxi

Upon closer inspection, a woman can be seen lying on the road in front of the cab.

She was observed to be barefoot.

At least three paramedics could be seen assisting her, with three others also at the scene. A man in a blue T-shirt was holding a cane.

Later, a stretcher was brought over, ostensibly to transport her to the hospital.

Elderly woman sent to the hospital in a conscious state

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 2.50pm on Friday.

It involved a taxi and a pedestrian at the junction of New Bridge Road and Upper Pickering Street.

The pedestrian, a 71-year-old woman, was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 2.40pm, told MS News that she was conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

Taxi driver assisting with investigations

a 65-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with investigations into the accident, SPF also said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to ComfortDelGro for more information.

