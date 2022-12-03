Elderly Man Reportedly Hit By Taxi In Bishan & Thrown 10m, Passes Away From Injuries

77-Year-Old Elderly Man Reportedly Hit By Taxi In Bishan & Passes Away, Cabby Arrested

An elderly man has become the latest road accident fatality in the past few weeks.

The 77-year-old was reportedly hit by a taxi in Bishan and thrown 10m.

Unfortunately, he passed away from his injuries.

Elderly man was crossing Bishan St 22 when taxi reportedly hit him

The accident happened at 6.18am on Friday (2 Dec) morning, reported the Shin Min Daily News.

At the time, Mr Tang Mucai was crossing Bishan Street 22 — a busy two-lane carriageway that passes in front of Bishan North Shopping Mall.

However, he was reportedly hit by a taxi travelling in the direction of Sin Ming Avenue.

Elderly man was on the way to visit niece

Mr Tang’s 44-year-old niece, Marissa, told Shin Min the next day that her uncle had left the house so early to visit his other niece in Yishun.

He’d crossed the road to go to the bus stop, but was allegedly sent flying by the taxi.

It’s understood that the impact was so strong that the elderly man was thrown 10m.

Some of his belongings were also strewn across the road.

None of his family members have been able to find his keys so far.

Elderly man passes away from serious injuries

The police confirmed to Shin Min that Mr Tang was sent to hospital in a conscious state after the accident.

However, he later passed away from serious injuries.

A 67-year-old taxi driver has been arrested for careless driving causing serious injury.

The police are investigating the case.

Elderly man had been in good health

Marissa said her uncle had always been in good health.

Besides walking slowly, he had no other problems, she added.

That’s why she was surprised to hear the news of his accident.

While he’d not indicated to them that he had any last wishes, they were supposed to spend Christmas together.

In fact, she was thinking of inviting him to dinner that day.

Marissa said she couldn’t blame the taxi driver as the road could be quite dark at that time.

However, she hoped cabbies would be more careful when driving through that area.

She also appealed for eyewitnesses to come forward to relate what exactly happened that morning.

Other pedestrians injured while crossing the road

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a pedestrian has gotten injured while crossing the road in the last few weeks.

On 16 Nov, an 11-year-old boy was injured after he was hit by a car while crossing the road in Sengkang. A 61-year-old driver is assisting the police with investigations.

On 10 Oct, a 14-year-old boy was crossing a road in Punggol when a BMW car allegedly crashed into him.

Sadly, he passed away on 2 Nov.

Hopefully, drivers and pedestrians can be extra careful when on the road in future.

Featured image adapted Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.