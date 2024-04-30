OBU card reader placed in footwell as vehicle dashboard can get very hot: LTA

LTA demonstrates why OBU card reader is installed at footwell instead of dashboard

As more vehicles get fitted with the new on-board units (OBU) to accommodate the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system or ERP 2.0, some users are already complaining about the awkward placement of the three-part unit, especially the card reader.

In a recent video, a driver questioned why the card reader or processing unit was installed in the front passenger’s footwell area, making it impossible for him to reach.

On Monday (29 April), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) posted a video explaining the OBU’s seemingly awkward layout.

According to LTA, the temperature in the footwell area is significantly lower than that on the dashboard — temperatures of 38.7°C and 52.4°C were recorded respectively in a demonstration.

In the Facebook video, LTA explained that the OBUs for motorcycles and vehicles are designed with different purposes in mind.

OBUs for motorcycles are designed for outdoor conditions and come in a singular piece.

On the other hand, OBUs for other vehicles come in three pieces.

LTA explained that OBUs for vehicles are designed this way as the interior of a car — which is enclosed — can get pretty hot.

Demonstrating this point, folks from LTA installed a thermometer on a vehicle’s dashboard.

The reading on the sensor started at 27.9°C but eventually crept up to 52.4°C.

Meanwhile, the temperature in the footwell area, where the processing unit is installed, only reached 38.7°C. That’s still pretty hot, but is cooler by a significant 13.7°C.

Unlike the temperature readings inside a vehicle, the reading on a motorcycle parked outdoors only reached 34.1°C.

LTA explained that installing the OBU’s processing unit on the dashboard might compromise its reliability and performance.

As for the antenna, it’s installed on the dashboard to facilitate communication with gantries and satellites.

Rant about OBU’s awkward layout goes viral on TikTok

Last week, a man’s rant about the ERP 2.0 card reader went viral on TikTok and other platforms.

In the clip, the man showed how he struggled to reach the processing unit.

Despite stretching his arm, the man still had difficulties inserting and removing the card from the processing unit.

MS News has reached out to LTA to enquire about the maximum temperature the processing unit can withstand and the possibility of having it installed in the footwell on the driver’s side.

