M’sian man working in S’pore involved in fatal accident, brother passes by & finds his lifeless body

Man involved in fatal accident on 16 July en route to Singapore

Wu Shunsheng, a Malaysian man working in Singapore, was involved in a fatal accident on Tuesday (16 July) while en route to work.

A police spokesperson said the 41-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle while travelling near a flyover in Permas Jaya, Johor Bahru (JB).

The deceased was thrown on the ground after rear-ending a sedan. He was subsequently hit by an oncoming motorcycle.

A man was seen lying motionless on the ground after the accident, with visible injuries to his head.

The police revealed that Wu was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brother arrived at location 10 minutes after accident

Speaking to China Press, Wu Shunqiang — the deceased’s brother — said he arrived at the location of the accident about 10 minutes later and was heartbroken to see his brother’s lifeless body.

He shared that both of them worked in the same factory in Singapore and that his brother had departed for work before him that day.

He also revealed that the victim was the second youngest of five siblings and that he left behind a wife and three young children — two daughters and a son.

Members of the bereaved family have taken to Facebook to appeal for footage of the accident. This will assist them with providing evidence to the police and their insurance claims.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and China Press.