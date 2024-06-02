3 cross-border workers die after car falls into a ditch in Johor Bahru

Three cross-border workers died after their car fell into a ditch by Iskandar Highway in Johor Bahru on Saturday (1 June).

They were identified as 35-year-old Hou Xiaozhen and siblings, 31-year-old Zhu Wanrou and 28-year-old Zhu Weiyan.

The accident occurred at 8.11am while they were driving to Singapore to work, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Due to slippery roads, the car lost control and crashed into the roadside before falling into the 3-meter-deep ditch.

Victims were trapped inside the sinking car

Ms Zhu, a family member of the Zhu siblings, said the siblings crossed the border to work in Singapore every day. Zhu Weiyan works in the restaurant and catering industry, while Zhu Wanrou is a beautician. This morning, Hou Xiaozhen, who works at a salon next to Zhu Wanrou's workplace, asked for a ride. Zhu Wanrou was driving a Toyota Alfard when she lost control of the car. It crashed into the roadside and then fell into the ditch. Ms Zhu suspects that the three failed to open the door and didn't know how to swim, causing them to die on the spot. "After the rain, the water level in this deep ditch was about 3 meters and the SUV was submerged in an instant," Johor Bahru North District Police Deputy Director Yusof told Sin Chew Daily. One victim sent their location to a friend during the incident According to Ms Zhu, Hou Xiaozhen was in the middle of a video call with a friend when the incident happened. During the phone call, the friend heard Hou Xiaozhen shouting "It's sunk! It's sunk!". Hou Xiaozhen then sent the location of the accident to her friend, reported China Press. Her friend passed the news to the Zhu family, who rushed to the scene and confirmed the accident. The fire brigade removed the bodies from the car upon arriving at the scene. Police are currently investigating the incident.