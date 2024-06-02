3 cross-border workers die on the spot after car falls into a ditch in Johor Bahru

car falls into a ditch Johor Bahru

International Latest News

One of the victims sent their location to a friend during the incident.

By - 2 Jun 2024, 4:06 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

3 cross-border workers die after car falls into a ditch in Johor Bahru

Three cross-border workers died after their car fell into a ditch by Iskandar Highway in Johor Bahru on Saturday (1 June).

They were identified as 35-year-old Hou Xiaozhen and siblings, 31-year-old Zhu Wanrou and 28-year-old Zhu Weiyan.

The accident occurred at 8.11am while they were driving to Singapore to work, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Due to slippery roads, the car lost control and crashed into the roadside before falling into the 3-meter-deep ditch.

Victims were trapped inside the sinking car

Ms Zhu, a family member of the Zhu siblings, said the siblings crossed the border to work in Singapore every day.

Zhu Weiyan works in the restaurant and catering industry, while Zhu Wanrou is a beautician.

This morning, Hou Xiaozhen, who works at a salon next to Zhu Wanrou’s workplace, asked for a ride.

car falls into a ditch Johor Bahru 2

Source: Jabatan Bomba dan Penyelamat Malaysia on Facebook

Zhu Wanrou was driving a Toyota Alfard when she lost control of the car. It crashed into the roadside and then fell into the ditch.

Ms Zhu suspects that the three failed to open the door and didn’t know how to swim, causing them to die on the spot.

“After the rain, the water level in this deep ditch was about 3 meters and the SUV was submerged in an instant,” Johor Bahru North District Police Deputy Director Yusof told Sin Chew Daily.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

  • More From Author