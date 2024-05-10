M’sian driver swerves & crashes while trying to avoid S’pore-registered car in Johor

Malaysian driver crashes in Johor after swerving to avoid Singapore-registered car

On Thursday (9 May), the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook page posted a video of a crash involving a Malaysian driver in Johor Bahru.

The driver swerved from his designated lane in an attempt to avoid a Singapore-registered BMW that entered the lane from the opposite direction.

Some netizens said that the Malaysian driver was not entirely faultless as they were allegedly speeding.

Malaysian driver crashes after swerving

According to SGRV, the incident occurred along a road in Kota Tinggi at 1.13pm on Thursday.

The clip showed the Malaysian driver travelling along the left side of the road when a Singapore-registered BMW appeared in its path.

The driver of the BMW was allegedly attempting to overtake another car when they decided to enter the opposite lane.

In an attempt to avoid the oncoming car, the Malaysian driver swerved abruptly and crashed into multiple vehicles before coming to a stop at the side of the road.

The Malaysian driver can then be heard getting out of the vehicle, after which the clip ends.

It is unclear if anyone involved in the accident sustained any injuries.

Netizens fault Malaysian driver for crash

According to SGRV’s post, the Malaysian driver has called for help to identify the driver of the BMW.

However, many netizens have come forward to defend the BMW driver, pointing out that the Malaysian driver was seemingly speeding.

Most commenters agreed that the Malaysian driver should have been more alert of their surroundings.

