Red Volkswagen Speeds In Pasir Ris & Rear-Ends Honda Fit, Sends Latter Crashing Into Divider

Speeding Red Volkswagen Crashes Into Honda Fit In Pasir Ris

A collision in Pasir Ris recently involving a red Volkswagen sent another car — a white Honda Fit — crashing into a road divider.

Before the crash, the Volkswagen was seen driving at high speed around a bend alongside a white Honda Accord, both occupying the extreme lanes and leaving the centre lane empty between them.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) attended to two people who suffered minor injuries but they refused to be sent to the hospital.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV which shared footage of the incident said it occurred at 4.40pm yesterday (8 Jan) along Pasir Ris Drive 3.

The start of the clip showed two cars, a red Volkswagen Jetta and a white Honda Accord, travelling at high speeds down Pasir Ris Drive 3.

SGRV claimed that the two cars were racing each other but there’s no conclusive evidence to verify this at the time of writing.

As the perspective switched from the rear to the front camera, the Volkswagen suddenly swerved into the centre lane to avoid a van in front, before attempting to change back to the leftmost lane.

However, the car didn’t seem to make a clean switch as it ended up rear-ending a white Honda Fit in the centre lane instead.

The impact sent the latter car spinning into the kerb of the road divider to the right.

Another video from a car ahead showed the collision more clearly, with the impact denting the back of the Honda Fit, which hit the kerb with rather significant force.

Bits of metal debris from both cars were also scattered across the road.

SCDF assesses 2 people for minor injuries

Following the crash, the white Honda Accord initially speeding with the red car slowly drove off.

After a short while, the drivers of the cars involved in the collision emerged from their vehicles.

The Volkswagen driver appeared to give an apologetic wave, while the Honda Fit driver did not seem too pleased with the situation.

The SCDF told MS News that they received an alert regarding an accident at Pasir Ris Drive 3 at 4.45pm on Monday (8 Jan).

Paramedics assessed two people for minor injuries at the scene. However, both declined conveyance to the hospital.

