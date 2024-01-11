Mercedes Driver Stops At Jewel Changi Carpark Entrance Ramp, Points Middle Finger & Kicks Stranger’s Vehicle

Mercedes Driver Points Middle Finger & Kicks Stranger’s Car At Jewel Changi Carpark Entrance

Upset at another driver for not giving him way, a man blocked them off and confronted them with a middle finger and a kick.

The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday (9 Jan) at the Jewel Changi carpark entrance.

A video shows a Mercedes cutting off the camcar on the entrance ramp and getting out to flip off the driver.

When the driver decided to just ignore him and go around, the Mercedes owner gave their car a solid kick.

Mercedes cuts off another car at Jewel Changi carpark entrance

Footage of the incident was shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page.

The recording shows the camcar driving past a white Mercedes GLC250 towards the Jewel Changi carpark entrance.

While we lose sight of the Mercedes, the caption claims that it wanted to filter left to enter Jewel Changi carpark too.

The camcar even shifts to the left between lanes for a moment, perhaps reacting to an attempt by the Mercedes to change lanes, but it does not give way.

Notably, this also implies that the Mercedes might have attempted the lane change on a double line.

Not long after the camcar begins to enter the carpark, the same white Mercedes cuts them off from the left, coming to a stop in front.

Driver shows middle finger & kicks car

On the carpark entrance ramp, the unamused Mercedes driver gets out and appears to beckon for his fellow motorist to come out too.

He adds on a middle finger for good measure, clearly mad at the camcar driver for not giving way earlier.

The Mercedes driver then retrieves his phone and snaps a photo of the other car, topped off with another middle finger.

Eventually, the camcar driver decides to just go around the white car.

At this, the Mercedes driver kicks the camcar as a final ‘sendoff’.

Netizens furious at driver’s actions

One netizen claimed that the Mercedes driver’s offence of crossing double white lines could net him demerit points and a fine.

Another user also noted that the driver stopped along double yellow zigzag lines. These indicate no stopping at all times.

A commenter found the driver’s actions serious enough to call for the revocation of his licence.

On the other hand, there were those who thought that both sides were at fault, saying that the camcar should have kept left.

However, another commenter countered by pointing out that the camcar driver did nothing wrong as they could choose which lane to go to.

In Dec 2023, a Toyota driver cut in front of a Kia and stormed out to confront the other motorist in Ang Mo Kio.

