Customer Allegedly Finds Worm In Soup From Punggol Restaurant, Urged To Report To SFA

Woman Discovers Worm-Like Creature Inside Soup From Punggol Restaurant, Vows Never To Return

If we’re unlucky, we might find things in our food that really shouldn’t be there.

Recently, a customer allegedly found what appeared to be a worm-like creature in her soup from a Punggol eatery.

The discovery left her so disgusted that she said she felt like puking while sharing the incident on Facebook.

She added that she now refuses to eat from the restaurant anymore.

Woman finds worm in Punggol restaurant’s soup

A netizen named Mag took to the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group on Tuesday (9 Jan) to relate her harrowing experience.

She shared that she was feeling unwell that day, so she went to a restaurant at Oasis Terraces in Punggol to buy some soup.

A shot of the receipt shows that she ordered the Teochew Batang Fish Soup and Signature Superior Soup at 12.28pm.

Mag ordered the food to go, and while she was eating it later, she got an unwelcome shock when she spotted something inside that shouldn’t be a soup ingredient.

Her photos show a dark-coloured creepy-crawly that looks like a worm lying on the hor fun.

The OP said that she found it in the eatery’s Signature Superior Soup.

“Makes me wanna vomit when I’m doing this post (sic),” she wrote in the caption, backed up by a dozen screaming emojis.

She then declared her intention never to patronise the restaurant again.

Netizens urge OP to report incident to SFA

In response to MS News’ queries, Mag said she spotted the worm as she was stirring the soup. She had already started eating by then.

Mag has since reported the incident to SFA but said she isn’t aware if the authorities have taken action.

MS News has reached out to the restaurant and SFA for comments.

Featured image adapted from COMPLAINT SINGAPORE on Facebook.