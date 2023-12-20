Toyota Cuts In Front Of Kia In AMK After Right Turn & Nearly Crashes, Confrontation Ensues

Toyota Driver Storms Out Of Car After Near Collision With Kia During Right Turn In AMK

A right turn on Ang Mo Kio (AMK) Avenue 9 sparked a bout of road rage after a near-collision. Having used the two right lanes to turn, a Toyota driver in the rightmost lane promptly tried to filter into the lane to its left, nearly crashing into a Kia there.

The former then stormed out of his car to confront the Kia driver, shouting angrily. Thankfully, the driver of the Kia didn’t engage.

The incident sparked intense debate online over who was to blame for the near-collision.

While some people noticed the double white lines, a look on Google Maps shows that the Kia was indeed allowed to turn right from the second lane, although some felt the angle may have been a bit sharp.

Toyota & KIA nearly collide in AMK

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV claimed that the incident took place at 6.05pm yesterday (19 Dec).

In the video, a Toyota in the right-most lane of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 and a Kia beside it were making a right turn onto Avenue 9.

As they made the manoeuvre, the cars seemed to almost collide with each other.

Perhaps to avoid a crash, the Toyota driver accelerated before attempting to cut in front of the Kia at the junction of Avenue 9.

No indicator light to signal his intention to do that was visible. As the Toyota cut in front of the Kia, a honk was heard.

After both cars stopped abruptly, the Toyota driver immediately stormed out of his car with a visibly angry expression.

“This guy is not happy,” the driver of the dashcam vehicle commented.

Toyota driver confronts Kia driver

True enough, the driver of the Toyota stomped over to the driver-side window of the Kia.

Pointing accusingly, the former yelled in Chinese, “Can you drive? Do you know how to drive a car?”

A female passenger also exited the Toyota to observe the incident.

With the Kia driver refusing to engage in the confrontation, the Toyota driver marched back to his car. He complained loudly to his passenger about the other driver, gesturing angrily.

The furious driver subsequently drove off. The incident left the driver of the dashcam vehicle chuckling in amusement.

Netizens divided over who’s to blame

Initially, some viewers wondered if the Kia driver may have turned incorrectly since the lane it occupied had double white lines.

However, a look at the intersection on Google Maps shows that the lane allows for right turns, as of Jan 2023.

Thus, some commenters blamed the Toyota driver for getting mad at a legal manoeuvre.

Another netizen suggested the Kia driver was still at fault for having turned sharply, which resulted in the near-collision.

Meanwhile, one user said that the Toyota driver was automatically at fault for stopping his car in the middle of the road and exiting.

Whatever the case may be, road users should try their best to practise basic courtesy and avoid getting into unnecessary arguments. In this instance, we’re glad the confrontation didn’t escalate.

What are your thoughts on the incident? Share them with us in the comments.

