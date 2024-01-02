Speeding Car Swerves & Loses Control On BKE, Hits Road Divider & 2 Other Vehicles

Car Hits Road Divider & 2 Other Vehicles Following Swerve On BKE

A car speeding down the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) was seemingly trying to overtake another vehicle when its driver decided to swerve.

However, the act did not yield the result they were probably hoping for.

Instead, the car hit the road divider and rebounded into the vehicle it was originally avoiding, along with another one.

Footage of the incident surfaced on Facebook, prompting users to express disdain towards the driver’s reckless behaviour.

Speeding car swerves to overtake vehicle, hits 2 instead

A video depicting what happened surfaced on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Monday (1 Jan) at 8.55pm.

According to the caption, the incident occurred earlier in the day at 12.53pm along the BKE towards Mandai.

In the footage, a red car, allegedly a Mitsubishi, can be seen swerving abruptly to the right as it travels down the highway at high speeds.

It appears to be trying to overtake the car in front of it.

However, the driver of the red car apparently loses control and ends up scraping against the road divider.

Judging from the gloomy sky and the moving windshield wiper on the dashcam car, it was likely raining at that time, leading to wet and slippery roads.

As a result, the Mitsubishi swerved back to the left, hitting the vehicle it was initially trying to avoid, which in turn collided with another car.

The collision then sent the third car crashing into the left side of the highway, leaving it with a severely damaged hood.

Facebook users say driver was reckless & irresponsible

Facebook users who came across this video agreed that the driver of the red car was irresponsible for driving so recklessly.

One comment praised the person who submitted the video, saying that it could help the affected drivers.

“Hope the Mitsubishi driver is taken off the road for good,” they added.

Another user believed the Mitsubishi driver should receive jail time and a lifetime ban on driving.

They wrote that such dangerous behaviour has no place on the roads and that the next victim could potentially be someone you know and love.

Indeed, it is critical to be extremely careful while out on the roads as a rash decision in one moment can lead to unfathomable consequences.

