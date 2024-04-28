Introverted man in M’sia uses binoculars to look at drink menu from his car

Introverted man uses binoculars to look at menu from afar

For introverts, trying to decide what to order with a huge queue forming behind is nerve-racking. But one man from Malaysia came up with an ingenious solution — using binoculars to look at the menu from his car.

His method lets him take his time to read the menu and pick what he wants — before his girlfriend enters the shop to place the order for him.

Looks like ordering food for an introvert is a collaborative effort.

Man looks at Tealive menu from car

On 17 April, TikTok user @yomebear posted a clip of him reading the menu at a Tealive outlet in Malaysia from the safety of his car.

The clip went viral, with many viewers resonating with the OP. In an interview with World of Buzz (WOB), he revealed that this isn’t the first time he’s done this.

Since he didn’t have the app for the store, the OP decided to use his trusty binoculars to check the menu there instead. He explained that he did this to avoid lingering in front of the cashier while making a decision.

As for how he got hold of the binoculars — the man said that he carries them as a part of his job as a nature guide.

Being an introvert, he even asked his girlfriend to place his order for him after he picked what he wanted.

The man told WOB that he didn’t realise how funny it was that he would do this until his girlfriend began recording him.

