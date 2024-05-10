Hornbill spotted eating young oriole in Marine Parade, Internet feels for helpless baby bird

Hornbill spotted eating bird while two others watch from nearby tree

While pretty to look at, hornbills are actually keen predators that feast on smaller animals — including other birds.

Netizens were reminded of this fact when a video was posted of a hornbill with a baby bird in its mouth in Marine Parade.

This led to some expressing sympathy for the defenceless bird who ended up on the wrong end of the circle of life.

Hornbill seen eating bird near HDB block

The video of the hornbill eating a baby bird was posted in the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on Friday (1o May).

It was apparent that the National Geographic-worthy scene took place at a mundane location — a grassy knoll at the foot of an HDB block.

However, upon closer inspection, a hornbill could be seen nibbling on a small oriole, its beak clamped tightly on the lifeless body.

Up in a nearby tree were another two hornbills, possibly the first hornbill’s mate and their offspring.

Hornbill chased by oriole parents while eating bird

Ms Jasmine Teo, owner of eyelash salon Currrl Studio Lashes, who posted the clip, told MS News that she witnessed the scene near Block 59 Marine Terrace at about 10am.

Apparently, the oriole baby’s parents were also there, and they chased the hornbill away towards Block 45 Marine Crescent, she said.

They also chased the hornbill’s mate and offspring, who took off in the same direction, she added.

She speculated that the oriole parents were still defending their nest, which may have more surviving oriole chicks in it.

As for the hornbills, Ms Teo said she’s seen them “countless times” over the last two years, always in a pair. Thus, she thinks they’re living in the area.

Netizens sad over bird’s fate

A number of netizens professed to be sad about the fate of the baby bird.

Others somewhat predictably described it as part of the circle of life.

Some admitted that they were unaware hornbills ate fellow birds.

Hornbills are omnivorous: NParks

In fact, the Oriental Pied Hornbill is omnivorous.

They eat mainly fruit but also consume small animals like reptiles, birds and mammals, according to the National Parks Board (NParks).

The male hornbill is mostly responsible for gathering and delivering food, to the female, who stays in the nest with their chicks.

Thus, the hornbill in the video may have been getting lunch for his family.

The Oriental Pied Hornbill is a bird native to Singapore that had almost become extinct in the 19th century. They were seen regularly again in the 1990s and now boast a significant population on the island, NParks said.

