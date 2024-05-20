ERP rates will go down by S$1 at 7 expressway locations over the June school holidays

ERP rates will go down by S$1 for only four weeks across 12 timeslots

As the June school holidays are coming up, Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates are set to go down.

They will decrease by S$1 across seven locations in Singapore, all on expressways.

These new prices will only last for four weeks, spanning the duration of the school holidays.

ERP rates will go down from 27 May to 23 June

In a press release on Monday (20 May), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it had completed a review of the ERP rates for the June school holidays.

Thus, ERP rates will go down at seven locations from 27 May to 23 June.

The rates will go back up from 24 June.

Rates for other gantries in other locations will stay the same.

ERP rates to be S$1 less 12 timeslots

A total of seven locations will see a S$1 ERP rate decrease across 12 30-minute timeslots.

The set of three gantries on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards the city after Jurong Town Hall Road will deduct S$1 from 7.30am to 8.30am instead of S$2. The charge will go down further to nothing from 9.30am to 10am. From 5.30pm to 6pm, they will charge S$2, from S$3.

For the gantry on the westbound AYE after North Buona Vista Road in the direction of Tuas, it will cost S$1 instead of S$2 from 6pm to 6.30pm.

On the southbound Central Expressway (CTE), a gantry before Braddell Road will levy S$1 from 7am to 8am, down from S$2.

The set of four gantries on the southbound CTE after Braddell Road, as well as the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into the southbound CTE, will charge S$1 from 7.30am to 8am and S$3 from 8am to 8.30am. This is a decrease from S$2 and S$4 respectively.

A gantry on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) in the direction of the East Coast Parkway (ECP), after the Defu Flyover, will have no charge from 7am to 7.30am. It currently charges S$1 during that timeslot.

Along the PIE, the charge from a set of two gantries near Adam Road and Mount Pleasant Road will go down to S$1 from S$2 between 7.30am and 8pm.

Finally, motorists will not be charged at the gantry on the westbound PIE before Eunos Link from 7.30am to 8am, compared with S$1 currently.

Here’s a summary of the changes.

If you’re driving around Singapore over the June school holidays, do take note of the new charges.

Also read: Motorcyclists stop by road shoulder & move only when ERP gantry turns off

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.