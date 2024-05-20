4 pots of cannabis plants found in Yishun flat, 18-year-old man arrested

Singaporean man attempted to grow cannabis plants in Yishun flat for about a month: CNB

This month, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted more anti-drug operations to weed out the scourge of drugs from Singapore.

In one of the raids, four pots of cannabis plants were found inside a flat in Yishun.

An 18-year-old Singaporean man was subsequently arrested.

CNB conducted raids from 6-17 May

The discovery of cannabis plants in an Yishun flat was included in a news release from the CNB on Monday (20 May),

In the statement, the CNB said it conducted an islandwide anti-drug operation from 6 to 17 May.

The raids took place across locations in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Fernvale (Sengkang), Geylang Bahru, Hougang, Pasir Ris, Sembawang, Teck Whye and Yishun.

4 pots of cannabis found in Yishun flat on 16 May

One operation was carried out on 16 May at dawn in a residential unit in the vicinity of Yishun Avenue 3.

The officers entered the bedroom of a man and searched his cupboard, uncovering four pots.

One of them had a cannabis plant growing in it, while the other three contained dried-up remnants of cannabis plants.

CNB also recovered various drug paraphernalia, as well as plant cultivation equipment such as soil and organic compost.

18-year-old man was trying to grow cannabis in Yishun flat

The 18-year-old man who lived there had been attempting to cultivate cannabis plants for about a month, according to preliminary investigations.

He was thus arrested under Section 10 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973.

It states that cultivation of cannabis plants is an offence, punishable by not less than three years in prison and/or a fine of S$5,000.

Father & 14-year-old son arrested in Fernvale

In another raid on 6 May, CNB officers probed a residential unit in the vicinity of Fernvale Road, Sengkang.

After a search, they found small amounts of ‘Ice’ and heroin, as well as various drug paraphernalia.

They also arrested two Singaporeans — a 52-year-old man for suspected drug trafficking and his 14-year-old son for suspected drug consumption.

The man had given drugs to his son, according to preliminary investigations.

The boy, who is a Secondary Two student, was the youngest person arrested in CNB’s recent operations.

CNB Deputy Director for Policy & Administration Sng Chern Hong said the case was “a stark manifestation of the untold harm and destruction brought on by drugs on families and society”, adding:

Familial and inter-generational drug abuse contamination are real.

It’s also a reminder that Singapore’s zero-tolerance stance against drugs cannot be loosened.

One-year-old toddler found in raided unit

Worse still, a one-year-old toddler was found during a raid of a residential unit on 7 May.

The child’s mother, a 39-year-old suspected drug abuser, was also in the unit when the operation was carried out over suspected drug activities.

The toddler has been placed under the care of a close relative.

159 arrested, S$221,000 worth of drugs seized

In total, 159 suspected drug offenders were arrested during the raids in May, CNB said.

About 20% of them were below the age of 30.

The amount of drugs seized include:

937g of heroin

376g of ‘Ice’

161g of cannabis

6g of ketamine 102 ‘Yaba’ tablets

32 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

22 Erimin-5 tablets

one lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamp

three bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate)

four pots of cannabis plants

They have an estimated street value of about S$221,000.

Investigations are ongoing into all the arrested suspects.

