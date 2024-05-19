M1 CEO will concurrently become Keppel CEO of Connectivity, to focus on driving growth

M1 CEO Manjot Singh Mann will concurrently be Keppel CEO of Connectivity from 1 June

The current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of telco M1 will take on a new role on 1 June.

Mr Manjot Singh Mann will concurrently be CEO of Connectivity for Keppel Ltd, a Singapore conglomerate.

With this appointment, he will focus on driving growth, Keppel said.

He has been M1 CEO since 2018

The new leadership appointment was announced in a media release by Keppel last Friday (17 May).

It said Mr Mann, 58, has been M1 CEO since 2018.

In that job, he has “accelerated M1’s growth and transformation as a digital connectivity solutions provider”, Keppel CEO Loh Chin Hua said.

At the same time, he has also served as Keppel’s Chief Digital Officer.

According to his LinkedIn profile, his affiliation with Keppel started in April 2022.

CEO will oversee both M1 & Keppel

Mr Mann will take on the upcoming position concurrently on 1 June, Keppel said.

As Keppel’s CEO of Connectivity, he will oversee both M1’s and Keppel’s Data Centres and Networks business.

He will also drive the growth of the Connectivity Division. Mr Loh said:

As the CEO overseeing all aspects of our Connectivity Division, Mann will continue to lead M1, while also growing Keppel’s data centres and subsea cables business.

He will also focus on driving growth, among other things, aiming to bolster Keppel’s value proposition to its customers and Limited Partners.

Mr Mann has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) in Mumbai, India, according to his LinkedIn bio.

Current Data Centres & Networks CEO will relinquish his position

With Mr Mann’s new appointment, the current CEO of Data Centres and Networks Thomas Pang will relinquish his position.

Instead, the 59-year-old will be appointed Senior Managing Director in the CEO’s Office from 1 June.

He has led Keppel’s Data Centres and Networks business for the past 10 years, Mr Loh said, adding:

With his rich experience in both asset management and operations, Thomas is well-positioned to drive global partnerships and grow the market for Keppel’s fund management and investment solutions.

M1 & StarHub merger reportedly being considered

Mr Mann’s appointment comes as M1 and StarHub are reportedly considering a merger, according to The Edge Singapore, citing TMT Finance.

In 2020, the two companies jointly bid and won the rights to one of the 5G network licences available in Singapore.

This sparked speculation of a possible merger that was rebuffed by StarHub’s then CEO Peter Kaliaropoulos.

However, in April 2023 the companies were working on a network optimisation deal that could include active network sharing, The Edge reported.

Earlier this month, TMT Finance cited sources who claimed that StarHub is working with a United States investment bank on a potential merger with M1.

