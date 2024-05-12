Road in Japan unable to open due to the 200 graves that remain unmoved

A new main road in Japan remains unopened despite the fact that construction on it is mostly complete. This is because the road has 200 graves sitting right in the middle of it.

An investigation by Nippon TV reveals the reason why the graves have not been evicted.

A temple and graveyard in the middle of the road

The planned road in question is an approximately 2km stretch of road that will connect Tokyo to Sayama City.

The graveyard, which extends across the planned road, belongs to a 500-year-old temple called Zengyo-in Temple (善行院) located in Nerima City.

In an interview with Nippon TV, the abbot spoke about the reason why the graves have not been relocated yet.

Although the temple has agreed to the relocation, complications have arisen due to various circumstances.

According to the abbot, the government has requested to relocate only a portion of the temple and graveyard that are within the road plans. This means that there will be around 70 graves left in their original location, entirely split from the main temple.

The policy will only compensate for the portion that the government has requested to relocate, meaning that the remaining graves cannot be accommodated and will have to remain split from the temple.

Alternative sites have been proposed, but none are large enough to fit all the graves.

Locals unhappy that the road can’t be used

The Nippon TV crew also interviewed locals, including those who have been affected by the new road.

Evictions for the purposes of this road began around 18 years ago. Over 200 families have been relocated due to the construction of the approximately 2km road.

One man, evicted over 17 years ago, lamented that he had to leave his home filled with precious family memories. He said it would be easier to let go if the space is being utilised by the community, but currently, it only leaves him with questions as to why he had to leave.

Criticism over planning

This road was planned over 60 years ago. That’s why criticism has been levied at the government for their handling of negotiations with the temple.

The government said that they are considering a partial opening, but a full opening is not in the books.

