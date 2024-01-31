Construction For Cross Island Line’s Maju Station To Commence In Q2 2024, Will Open In 2032

Construction For Cross Island Line’s Maju Station To Commence In Q2 2024

Construction for Cross Island Line’s (CRL) Maju Station is set to commence in Q2 this year.

In a press release today (31 Jan), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that it has awarded a S$480 million civil contract to KTC Civil Engineering & Construction Pte Ltd.

Located along Clementi Road, the underground station is expected to welcome passengers onboard in 2032.

LTA will implement safety measures to facilitate works

To facilitate construction works, LTA will execute traffic and utilities diversion in phases.

LTA understands that Maju Station is positioned near infrastructure such as residential developments and educational institutions.

Taking this into account, it will collaborate with the contractor to ensure safe construction works, with minimal impact to the surroundings.

Moreover, LTA highlights that the works would be taxing due to “undulating terrain and mixed ground conditions” in the area.

As such, it plans to implement earth-retaining and stabilising structures before beginning with excavation and construction.

Keeping environmental impact low

In addition, LTA has conducted a comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) on the construction works that will occur near the Clementi Forest.

The comprehensive assessment included discussions with nature groups to review crucial biodiversity issues associated with the Clementi Forest.

Moreover, the parties involved have also proposed measures to minimise the environmental impact from the works.

These suggestions include a flora and fauna monitoring and management programme, among others.

When construction is underway, LTA also plans to continue involving multiple stakeholders, including nature groups, in their plans and discussions.

In 2022, LTA discarded their initial plans to build Maju Station within the boundaries of Clementi Forest, citing their motivation to reduce the amount of forested land consumed.

Maju Station expected to welcome passengers in 2032

Construction works for CRL are divided into three phases, with Maju Station being part of Phase Two.

Phase Two comprises of six underground stations, namely:

Turf City

King Albert Park

Maju

Clementi

West Coast

Jurong Lake District

For the aforementioned stations, LTA targets them to begin welcoming passengers onboard in 2032.

CRL is Singapore’s eighth MRT line. Apart from serving developments in the eastern, north-eastern and western corridors, it will link major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region.

At present, Maju Station is a “working name”.

