Restaurant in S’pore adds raw octopus eggs to menu, receives backlash

Japanese restaurant in Singapore adds raw octopus eggs to menu

A Japanese restaurant in Singapore, Koji Sushi Bar, is in the spotlight after adding raw octopus eggs, or ‘Tako Tamago’, to its menu.

The restaurant announced on Instagram that the dish — described as a delicacy that’s a “new trend in seafood” — is available at its Pickering Street outlet.

While some netizens were game to try the octopus eggs, many users expressed their displeasure in the comments.

Koji Sushi Bar offers raw octopus eggs on menu

On 12 April, Koji Sushi Bar posted a video of its latest menu addition.

The ‘Tako Tamago’ is said to have a “delicate and creamy texture”. Apart from that, it is also rich in protein, Omega-3, and Vitamin B12.

Based on the clip, the raw octopus eggs come in a large, round egg sac. A blowtorch is then used to release the oblong-shaped eggs by heating a part of the casing.

According to the restaurant, customers can purchase the ‘Tako Tamago’ as a standalone dish.

It could also work as an appetiser alongside other Japanese dishes at the eatery.

Strong reactions to restaurant’s new menu item

At the time of writing, the restaurant’s post has about 400 comments.

However, the announcement didn’t quite receive the reactions the restaurant perhaps hoped for, with most users responding with disgust.

“Is it safe?” asked one commenter who worried that the eggs might hatch in their body.

Another said that they felt “sad” looking at the eggs and thinking about the many dead octopus babies.

One user went on to slam the decision to add the dish to the menu, noting that the female octopus cares for its eggs “till death”.

“This is what you do to them?” asked the commenter.

“Not everything needs to be new and unique to get more customers.”

However, not all the comments are against the newly added dish. Some adventurous diners expressed their desire to try the ‘Tako Tamago’.

MS News has reached out to Koji Sushi Bar for comments.

Also read: New viral trend in China shows coffee being made with spring onions

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @kojisushibars on Instagram.