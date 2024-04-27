Man calls out Outram HDB resident for hoarding, files report with town council

Man files report against Outram HDB resident for hoarding items

After witnessing a resident at an Outram HDB block hoard items outside their apartment, a man took to social media to highlight the matter.

The items included cardboard boxes and an induction cooker which blocked off access to the corridor.

Speaking to MS News, 36-year-old Rafael confirmed that he has since filed a report against the resident via the OneService app.

The retail assistant has experience dealing with his own nightmare neighbour who previously left rotten food in the common corridor.

Man calls out Outram HDB resident for hoarding items outside unit

Rafael told MS News that he had been passing through Block 13 at York Hill while on a walk, when he witnessed the sight at the residence’s third level.

On Thursday (25 April), he took to the r/singapore forum on Reddit, posting images of the incident.

One of the pictures showed that the resident had cluttered the area with potted plants, cardboard boxes stacked up in tottering piles and cleaning supplies.

The objects seemed to cover the entire expanse of the corridor beside a stairwell, leaving barely an inch of space for others to navigate the area.

A second picture showed a table with three chairs outside the unit, all of which were placed next to a personal mobility aid (PMA).

The image also revealed a wire trailing out of the open door of the unit.

In the caption of the post, Rafael noted that the wire was for an induction cooker, which was visible in the third picture.

Report filed against resident

Rafael shared with MS News that he filed the report against the resident for hoarding on 25 April, which the Jalan Besar Town Council received.

Rafael does not know the resident personally, though he had previously suffered the consequences of having a neighbour who similarly hoarded items.

“While hoarding may sometimes be a mental condition, it also affects others mentally,” shared Rafael.

“Sometimes the hoarders themselves know how to take advantage of the no-action taken even after repeated warnings from the Town Council.”

He thus made the decision to file the report.

MS News has reached out to the Jalan Besar Town Council for a statement on the matter.

This isn’t the first time a hoarding situation has occurred in a HDB block in Singapore.

Back in February, a flat in Jurong East belonging to an elderly couple caught fire as they left some prayer candles unattended.

Neighbours had to move the couple’s hoarded items in the corridor as the fire raged on.

Neighbours had to then move items the couple had hoarded along the corridor out of the way to evacuate.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit.