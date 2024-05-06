About 20 cyclists caught for riding in large groups & other offences: LTA

LTA & police catch about 20 cyclists for offences including riding in large groups of more than 10

Since 2022, cyclists in Singapore have needed to adhere to rules on group size and length when riding on public roads.

The authorities recently stepped up enforcement action against cyclists flouting these rules, nabbing about 20.

They had been riding in groups that were too large, among other offences.

LTA & TP carry out joint operations over 2 weeks

In a Facebook post on Monday (6 May), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it carried out joint operations with the Traffic Police (TP).

Conducted over the last two weeks, they aimed to catch errant cyclists on the roads.

The enforcement also targeted non-compliant active mobility devices.

About 20 errant cyclists caught

During the operations, around 20 cyclists were caught, LTA said.

A number of them were found to be riding in a group of more than 10 cyclists.

According to LTA’s on-road guidelines for cyclists and power-assisted bicycle (PAB) riders, which were introduced in January 2022, they must keep to a maximum length of five devices when riding in groups.

That means if they’re riding in a single file, the group can have a maximum of only five cyclists. If they’re riding two abreast, the group can have up to 10 cyclists.

Groups must keep a minimum distance of 30m, or two lamp posts, between one another.

Some of the cyclists caught were also riding non-compliant devices, LTA said.

Cyclists riding in large groups fined S$150 each in previous operation

LTA and TP have been conducting enforcement operations regularly, going by their social media posts.

Between 24 June and 8 July last year, 26 cyclists were caught for breaking the rule on group size, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

They were fined S$150 each — the first time errant cyclists were fined since the rules were introduced.

Cyclists riding in large groups sighted on the road

Photos and videos of large groups of cyclists have made their way onto the Internet via sites like SG Road Vigilante and Roads.sg.

For example, a group of about 50 cyclists were seen zooming down Woodlands Road on 26 Oct 2023, taking over almost two lanes of the road and forcing other vehicles to avoid it.

On 18 Nov, a group of at least 13 cyclists were seen taking over two lanes of Seletar North Link, ignoring the red light and causing displeasure to a pedestrian.

LTA said it will “continue to enforce against errant active mobility users who endanger others with their irresponsible behaviour”.

