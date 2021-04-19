Enforcement Stepped Up On Errant Cyclists At Major Roads Around Singapore

The question of where cyclists can co-exist with motorists on roads, especially with the influx of hobbyists since the pandemic, has filled online discourse for several weeks.

This hasn’t escaped the attention of the Land Transport Authority (LTA), who have stepped up enforcement action against cyclists, especially on weekends.

On 18 Apr, LTA said they caught 16 errant cyclists over the weekend for not wearing a helmet as well as another 16 for beating red lights.

2 of them even rode against traffic flow, which is a no-no.

LTA officers were joined by the Traffic Police (TP) in prowling the Ayer Rajah Expressway and West Coast Highway, to Tanah Merah Coast Road in the east.

Officers catch 34 cyclists flouting traffic rules

Besides the locations that LTA mentioned in their post, images also show that the officers were at cycling hotspots like Jalan Buroh, which connects to other areas such as West Coast Park.

Cycling with a helmet is definitely primarily for personal safety — you never know if you might get into an accident.

Cyclists should always wear one if out and about with their bike.

The roads can be safe — but only if every road user is cooperative. The majority of road users contribute to a harmonious experience, but it can be difficult if a minority flouts rules.

With many hobbyists taking up the bike as a way to exercise and keep fit, there’s a need for education as well as awareness of what cycling on a road entails.

Netizens generally happy with greater enforcement

Tensions between road users and errant cyclists have simmered for a while, and so the enforcement was welcomed by netizens.

One jokingly remarked that daily enforcement would create new jobs for officers.

Other cyclists also welcomed the need for more awareness of road safety rules through tests, as well as enforcement.

However, some felt that as much attention should be paid to errant drivers, noting that some aren’t very friendly to cyclists and may cause near-accidents.

The most important note for her is that there should be a give and take mentality, with respect for all road users as fellow human beings. After all, everyone has a family to go back home to.

Adhering to road rules for a better experience

Ultimately, everyone wants a smooth road journey. It’s no secret that driving on the roads can be a stressful and negative experience.

But if everyone, including cyclists and motorists, do their part and adhere to road safety rules, driving can be a positive experience too.

We don’t have to wait for accidents before deciding that wearing a helmet or not beating the red light are sensible things to do.

Kudos to LTA and TP for helping to make the roads safer, but we should definitely give them less of a headache and follow the law.

